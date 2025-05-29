Owen Cooper earns big role after ‘Adolescence’ success

Owen Cooper earns big following his role in ‘Adolescence’

Owen Cooper reacted to his first big milestone achievement following the success of his debut TV drama Adolescence.

Cooper and show’s writer/on-screen dad Stephen Graham flew to Los Angeles for the screening of their show.

During the event’s red carpet, the co-stars spoke with Extra about the Emmy buzz.

The 15-year-old said, "That’s, like, next-level. This time last year, I didn’t know what I’d be doing. It’s just crazy how fast it’s come around. It’s an honour to be even in that conversation of an Emmy."

The young actor, despite of receiving critical acclamation, remained humble, saying, "I just focus on what I've gotta do at the moment, you know? I’m focusing on school, so that’s just all outside noise for me at the minute."

His co-star, Graham, also gushed about him as he said, "This absolute genius, what he does is he's just right in the moment, you know what I mean? He dives in and he's fearless."

Cooper, who has been considered as the Best Actor, is now to be nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Emmy.

If successful, he would become the youngest ever male winner in the 76-year-old history of the prestigious awards.

Adolescence follows the story of a 13-year-old boy Jamie, who is accused of murdering a girl from his school.

The hit TV show is now streaming on Netflix.