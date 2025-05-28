Why Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift’s ‘perfect’ man: report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shut down breakup speculations

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have spent most of this year together and they are reportedly planning to spend their whole life with each other too.

The pop superstar, 35, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 35, are currently living together in Miami as he prepares for his next and probably last NFL season.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has been dating Kelce since 2023, and according to an insider he is incomparable to any man she has previously been with.

Sharing why the star athlete is the one for her, the source said, “Taylor is impressed with Travis in so many ways, but how he interacts and treats his parents and her parents, whether they are all together or not, is beyond compare,” to Daily Mail.

“There is a lot that Taylor has been able to see of the person Travis is by the way he treats family, and she just loves it,” they added.

The Grammy winner reportedly sees a longtime commitment in this relationship, as the source said, “When they start a family of their own, she knows that it will be perfect because she has seen it firsthand that he puts in the work to be such a family man.”

Drawing out the similarities between the couple, they added that both of them feel that “anytime they can all hang out together” with family, “the better.”

Speaking of the friends’ and families’ excitement to see the couple take the vows, the insider said, “They are enjoying every part of their relationship, and their parents are all in. Friends are all about it, too. It is just a perfect life for them all right now, they can’t believe their good fortune, but they also aren’t taking it for granted.”

This comes after Swift and Kelce were spotted celebrating Mother’s Day together with the NFL star’s family and they looked like a picture-perfect family together.