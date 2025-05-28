Elon Musk's ex Grimes bows out of concert due to family issues

Grimes, the Canadian musician and former partner of Elon Musk, shocked fans by cancelling her upcoming musical show, citing unspecified family issues.
The musician, 37, whose real name is Claire Boucher, shares three children with Musk-four-year-old son X Æ A-12, three-year-old Exa, and two-year-old Techno.
She took the social media platform X, owned by Musk, to share the heartfelt announcement and apologies to her fans.
'I' am so, so sorry and regretful to say I have to cancel my pride show in order to deal with family issues,' she wrote.
Grimes expressed her love and gratitude to her followers, promising to 'make this up' to her fans 'very soon,' and signed off with a message sending 'so much love always.'
The announcement comes amid a highly publicised and prolonged legal battle between Grimes and Elon Musk over co-parenting decisions regarding their eldest son, X.
