Coldplay has ‘secret band member’ not many people know about

British rock band has an 'occasional' fifth member

Coldplay, the globally acclaimed British rock band, has a mysterious member that has finally unveiled his identity.

Led by Chris Martin, the popular rock group includes guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion.

But there is another member, who has admitted that he is an 'occasional member of Coldplay', and he plays 'tambourine' with them.

It is none other then Simon Pegg, the Mission: Impossible famed actor.

In a recent appearance at the Jimmy Fallon Show, Pegg opened, “I occasionally play tambourine with Coldplay. I’m a sometime member of the band.”

He revealed,” I used to play harmonica. The first time I did it was in 2001 at a festival in the UK.”

“And Chris Martin would always ask me to come and play whenever he was in London, he’d say play harmonica on a tune and it made me so nervous and eventually I just said, ‘please can I just play the tambourine’.”

The 55-year-old quipped that now whenever he meets the bandmates, they hand him a tambourine on a silver cushion.

“And I get up there and I play for one song, and I feel what it’s like to be a rockstar”, added Simon.

Fallon, after listening to the whole story, showed a picture of a Coldplay concert, where Pegg can be spotted standing in the back playing his instrument.