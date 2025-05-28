Barry Keoghan almost gave up acting?

Barry Keoghan talks about his struggling days

Barry Keoghan has made a shocking revelation about his acting career.

The 32-year-old actor, who rose to prominence with movies like Dunkirk, Eternals, and Saltburn, opened that he got rejected from many drama and dance schools in the initial days of his career.

Barry started applying to performing arts institutions after playing a major role in the Irish Film Board’s crime film named Between the Canals in 2010.

But he was unable to find a direction as he was continuously facing rejections by school companies.

Eventually, The Batman actor felt lost. "I did not get into any. I was lost. I had just finished school. It was like having your confidence knocked out."

He came to a point where he could have stepped back and gave up acting, but he didn’t do it rather he enrolled himself in an institution named The Factory, which is now known as Bow Street Academy in Dublin.

Keoghan told Daily Mirror Newspaper, "The Factory was not an acting school - it was more of a place of pure collaboration and had an experimental approach."

Today, the actor holds a great status in the Hollywood industry. Reportedly, he might be playing the Joker in the upcoming Batman sequel.