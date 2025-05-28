Lindsay Lohan announces big career move after acting

Lindsay Lohan has recently made major career move as she turns into beauty entrepreneur.

Sharing details about her beauty line, the Freaky Friday actress revealed in a new cover story for Elle’s 2025 Summer Issue that she launched some new serums for skincare routine.

“I am developing my own line, more along the beauty line,” said the 38-year-old.

Speaking to Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, Lindsay stated, “It’s taking a long time because I’m very specific, because I’m crazy about my skin and health.”

The Mean Girls actress opened up about trying out some serums and testing them while she also offered some of her tips for glowing skin.

“I drink this juice every morning… It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple,” she continued.

Lindsay mentioned, “I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything.”

The Irish Wish actress pointed out, "I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning.”

Reflecting on Botox and skin treatment, Lindsay explained, “There’s a new at-home [laser] I saw that Julianne Moore was using that looked really good.”

“It’s good for around your mouth. I’ve heard it all,” she added.