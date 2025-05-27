Jennifer Lopez ‘clueless’ in life following divorce with Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck parted ways due to 'irreconcilable differences'

Jennifer Lopez seems to be facing troubles in making small choices in her daily life after divorce with former partner Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old American singer and songwriter hosted the American Music Awards on May 26.

Until last moment, Lopez couldn’t decide what to wear to the big night.

On The Floor singer, who has won three AMA in her career, told PEOPLE, "I don't know what's going to wind up on the show... it'll be a lot of last-minute decisions, I think."

The Boy Next Door actress admitted that she worked with her stylist to understand what she should wear for her performance or what she should be wearing while hosting the show. She found herself clueless about the vibe.

She explained, "We feel it out because I think it does change. For me, my feelings change from month to month, like, 'Who do I want to be today?' because I feel like there's so many different sides to who I am fashion-wise."

It is not that Jennifer was having troubles in making decisions due to the recent change in her personal life, it is just that the Dance Again vocalist’s fashion choices are often dictated by her mood. It has nothing to do with the divorce.

Lopez is happy in her new single chapter and is much more focused on her career and children.