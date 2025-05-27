Katie Price celebrates son Harvey's 23rd birthday with heartfelt tribute

Katie Price celebrated a special milestone on Tuesday as her eldest son, Harvey, turned 23.

The former glamour model, 47, posted a series of throwback snaps, commemorating the occasion with heartfelt memories.

In her caption, Katie expressed her deep affection, calling Harvey her 'forever love.'

For those unfamiliar, Katie welcomed Harvey on May 27, 2002 with her ex-partner Dwight Yorke.

She also has four other children from previous relationships.

Harvey was born with septo-optic dysplasia and is blind, but Katie has consistently shown unwavering love and support for him throughout the years.

It comes after Katie Price worried fans with her drastic weight loss.

The 46-year-old mum of five continues to spark concern with her noticeably slimmed-down figure, as seen in her new Instagram photos posted on Thursday.

Katie appeared underweight in a skimpy summer dress, while the former glamour model wore heavy makeup.

Al though, she has been accused of using Ozempic injections or similar weight loss aids, Katie has repeatedly denied such claims.

She emphasised that her transformation is natural, saying she now simply 'watches what she eats' and exercise more.