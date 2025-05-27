King grants special honour to brother despite stripping his royal titles

King Frederik seems to have quashed any qualms about a possible discord between him and his brother, Prince Joachim, as he made a grand gesture.

Frederik ascended to the throne last year after his mother Queen Margrethe had abdicated the Danish throne. Meanwhile, the children of Prince Joachim were stripped off of their prince and princess titles in 2023 in a shock announcement.

Now, two years after the upset, the King honoured Joachim by giving his two eldest sons – whom he shares with first wife, Alexandra – special shields during a private gathering.

The Royal House released an official statement in which it announced the news on the occasion of Frederik’s 57th birthday.

“At a private event before the family breakfast at Amalienborg, on the occasion of His Majesty the King's 57th birthday, the King yesterday awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Dannebrog to Their Excellencies Count Nikolai and Count Felix,” the statement reads translated from Danish.

“As a result of the appointment, the counts - like other Danish recipients of the Grand Cross - must have prepared a personal knight shield. When finished, it will be hung in the Knight Chapel at Frederiksborg Castle in Hillerød.”

Prince Joachim is currently based in Washington D.C. with his wife, Princess Marie of Denmark, and their children, Count Henrik and Countess Athena, after the upsetting news.

At the time, Nikolai, told local press, “My whole family and I are of course very sad. We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone. I don't understand why it had to happen this way.”