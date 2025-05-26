Jade teases Little Mix reunion years after feud with new mom Jesy Nelson

New mom Jesy Nelson confirmed she’s not on speaking terms with her former bandmates

Jade Thirlwall just ignited hope for a Little Mix reunion. But it’s safe to say new mom Jesy Nelson won’t be joining her former bandmates.

On Sunday, May 25, Thirlwall took the stage solo for the very first time at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool. While performing her the band’s 2018 track Wasabi, Jade cheekily followed the lyrics “I bet they gonna break up” with “It’s a hiatus!.”

The crowd went wild as she performed a medley of Little Mix hits, including Shout Out to My Ex, Sweet Melody, and Touch.

“I love the Little Mix girls with all my heart,” Jade told fans. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today on my own.”

The band officially went on hiatus in 2022, two years after Jesy quit citing mental health struggles.

Jesy’s 2020 departure soon turned sour as she was accused of blackfishing on her first solo song, Boyz featuring Nicki Minaj, which Jesy denied. However, the remaining trio, Jade, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards soon unfollowed Jesy.

In 2021, Jesy confirmed she and her former bandmates aren’t talking anymore.

Now, Jesy is embracing motherhood after giving birth to premature twin girls with partner Zion Foster just weeks ago. The newborns, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, spent time in the NICU after being diagnosed with a rare condition during pregnancy.

Jesy’s complicated journey into motherhood will be explored in her upcoming Prime Video documentary Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix.