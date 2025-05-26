Kevin Jonas gets real about mental health struggles

Kevin Jonas opens up about mental struggles ahead of 'JONAS20' tour

Kevin Jonas recently brought the darker side of touring into the spotlight ahead of the JONAS20 tour.

The 37-year-old singer, who garnered recognition as the lead guitarist of the Jonas Brothers, opened up about experiencing “post-show blues”.

In an exclusive interview with People, the Waffle House hitmaker shared, “All the depression, blues, it’s real, especially after a tour.”

He further explained the feeling by recalling the band’s most recent tour, which ended in Europe.

Speaking to the outlet, he shared, “After our last tour, we did over 100 and something shows – it was too many – and we ended in Europe. I got on my plane to come home after I believe 130 shows, and I got on my flight – which was delayed terribly, which is never fun.”

Later in the interview, Kevin revealed that he consulted a therapist after the exhausting 18-hour trip.

The Only Human singer continued, “I took the first flight out from Poland to go through Munich to get home and [was] delayed for like seven hours, and then they had make a random stop in Nova Scotia. So it literally took me like an extra 18 hours to get home, and I was already fatigued and burnt out by the time I got home. I actually had to go start talking to a therapist about it, how to process the highs and lows. It’s so jarring.”

This comes on the heels of the Jonas Brothers wrapping up their seventh world tour, THE TOUR, held in support of their sixth studio album, The Album.

For the unversed, the pop rock band is now gearing up for their next journey – the JONAS20 tour – which kicks off in August at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.