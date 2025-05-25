Billy Joel’s daughter shares words of strength during father’s health battle

Billy Joel’s daughter shares words of strength during his health battle

Billy Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray penned words of love and strength to support her father amid the devastating health diagnosis.

Addressing her father’s health condition for the first time on social media the singer-songwriter and pianist took to her Instagram account to offer an update on his father’s recovery journey.

"We love you and we got you, Pop!" she began the caption. "I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of My Father’s health diagnosis."

"My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known… and he’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength," the 39-year-old shared and went on to express her deep gratitude towards the supportive fans.

"The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him… it means a lot to me, too," she wrote before wrapping up the encouraging and heartwarming note with a special nod. "Someday We’ll All Be Gone / But Lullabies Go On And On / They Never Die / That’s How You And I Will Be. [anchor emoji] The music continues… [dove emoji] All My Love, Alexa Ray."

Alexa Ray extracted the lyrics from his father’s song, Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel), which Billy wrote for her and released on his 1993 album River of Dreams.

For the unversed, on May 23, the veteran musician cancelled his upcoming concerts due to growing health concerns.

In a statement released by his team, it was revealed that Billy, 76, has been diagnosed with a brain condition known as Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, or NPH for short.