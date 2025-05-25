Meghan Markle receives brutal snub after making shocking demands

Meghan Markle’s desperate attempt to send a message to the royal family seemingly came at a big price as the Duchess of Sussex lost on a major opportunity.

Following her exit from the royal family in 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry immediately were signed onto some big projects, including Netflix and Spotify (which ended up collapsing in 2023).

It was revealed recently that the Duchess had walked out of a September 2022 cover story severing her friendship with former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful. Sources revealed to Page Six that the alleged rift was not a mere disagreement but had other underlying issues as well.

The Duchess had given “an impossible list of demands” to Edward and even tried to also appeal to US Vogue’s Anna Wintour for a “global cover” – which meant appearing on the covers of UK and US Vogue simultaneously.

“Meghan asked for control over [the] photographer, writer, final edit, photos, cover lines, and wanted a global issue,” the source told the outlet.

However, no editor of any publication allows that kind of control to a celebrity being featured. They stated, “Nobody gets that. Not even Beyoncé.”

Meghan reportedly set up a Zoom call to Anna to pitch her the idea, although both issues had their covers booked – Linda Evangelista for UK and Serena Williams for US.

“Anna wasn’t interested,” the insider revealed. “Meghan asked for a Zoom with her to reconsider, and Anna did it to be polite.”

In the end, Meghan ended up getting featured on September 2022 digital cover of New York magazine’s the Cut, which also featured another digital cover with Megan Thee Stallion.

It seems that Meghan was trying to prove a point about popularity without having her senior royal positions, but that seemed to have backfired given the stern response she received from both editors.

On top of that, Meghan even had a falling out with an old friend, whom she had gushed about previously.