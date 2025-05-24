Justin, Hailey Bieber: insider gives rare insight into marriage

Justin and Hailey Bieber stand at a crucial place in marriage as rumours get strong

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been facing a storm of rumours for a few months, as the singer’s behaviour appears to get erratic with time.

After the 31-year-old musician recently congratulated his wife, 28, on the Vogue cover in quite an unexpected manner, fans began to grow more curious.

The Baby hitmaker admitted that he once told Hailey she “would never be on the cover of Vogue,” to get back at her in an argument.

Justin went on to delete the caption after receiving much backlash as previous reports began to re-circulate about the couple.

However, a source claimed, “It was his [Bieber’s] way of saying ‘I’m sorry for doubting you, congratulations.’ That’s all it was. [Hailey] knows his personality.’”

“They love each other. She’s been really good for him. He had to grow up. He was a teenager,” they added, referring to Justin who rose to fame as a 15-year-old.

Although, a source close to the couple previously told Page Six, “Hailey’s 100% the breadwinner now; and watch that company [Rhode] sell for, if not a billion, right under that.”

It was also reported that Justin had to sell his music catalog in 2022 for $200 million, because he is “on the verge of financial collapse.”