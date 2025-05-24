Cindy Crawford bids farewell to beloved family member

Cindy Crawford opened up about the devastating loss she suffered following the passing of a beloved family member.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday, May 23, Crawford, who was one of the most popular supermodels from the 1980s and 1990s, announced that her 17-year-old pet dog has died.

"We had to say goodbye to our little girl Widget yesterday," she wrote in the caption of a six-slide carousel. "She was a puppy for 17 years and we will miss her. Hopefully she is eating endless snacks with her 'sister' Sugar somewhere in doggy heaven. [folded hands emoji]."

The montage of photos and video showed the long-haired dog playing with the American model, lying on the floor, getting scared by a toy and more of her candid moments.

Before bidding a heartfelt goodbye to her longtime furry pal, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum revealed she had been afraid of dogs since childhood after being bitten twice as a young girl.

However, she didn’t want to pass her fear of dogs onto her kids, so they got "two small dogs — that weren’t too scary."

"What I didn’t know was how much fun having little furry friends adds to family life. I loved watching my kids chase our dogs around or dress them up or just cuddle up together on the couch," the mother of two confessed. "And as my kids grew older, and our dogs too, their friendly presence continued to bring joy to our lives."

For the unversed, Crawford, 59, shares a son, Presley, 25 and a daughter, Kaia, 23, with husband Rande Gerber.