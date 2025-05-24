Meghan Markle gets major update as Netflix makes big changes in contract

It appears that Meghan Markle can now breathe a sigh of relief after she received a much-anticipated update on her Netflix contract.

Prince Harry and Meghan had signed a multi-million-dollar contract with the streaming giant back in 2020 and it was about to come to an end this year. However, given the underwhelming results of the Sussex partnership, speculations suggested that the company may not renew its contract.

The Duchess of Sussex currently gearing up for her second season of With Love, Meghan despite the mixed reviews for the first one. And now, a source revealed that the lucrative contract with Netflix will be renewed in September.

“'What people do not understand about the situation is that [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos is a massive, massive fan of Meghan personally,” an insider told MailOnline. “He calls her ‘the rock star’. There is no way that her deal does not get renewed.”

They added, “Ted is in the Meghan business and that is not about to change. He is all in.”

However, the source shared that Netflix will be taking a few careful measures and it is possible that Harry is completely taken out of the contract.

Insiders claimed that the offer will be “much-reduced” and there will be no upfront payment.

Apart from the contract, the streaming giant is also a partner in Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, which she revealed in February.

The second season of Meghan’s show is anticipated to arrive in autumn as it has already finished filming. Moreover, the third season will be recommission after the deal had been renewed, the sources stated.