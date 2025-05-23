Taylor Swift fuels ‘Rep (TV)’ speculations with new milestone

Taylor Swift leaves fans counting days for ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)' re-release

Taylor Swift’s recent moves seem counted, being the mastermind that she is, ahead of the much-awaited Reputation re-release.

The 35-year-old pop superstar recently premiered the full version of her song, Look What You Made Me Do, from her 2017 album and that led to a huge spike in sales of many of her albums.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker achieved the chart-topping success amid strong speculations of Reputation re-release at the American Music Awards next week.

By Wednesday, the song from her original 2017 Reputation had risen back up to No. 53 on the iTunes US chart.

The complete album also hit No. 90 on the list, along with The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology and 1989 (Taylor’s Version): the deluxe edition, following close behind.

Her other albums, Lover and Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) also re-appeared on the charts.

This adds to the ongoing theorising among the Swifties for the potential upcoming re-release after the 14-time-Grammy winner made telling changes to her official website, which now spell AMAs.

The subtle move sent fans in a frenzy who think that Swift will likely be announcing her album’s re-release at the award show.