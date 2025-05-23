'Avengers: Doomsday' fandom hit with major setback

It looks like Earth’s mightiest heroes need more time to suit up as Marvel shuffled its superhero schedule.

The studios have officially pushed back the release date for Avengers: Doomsday, leaving fans disappointed with another countdown.

Multiple outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed that the highly anticipated fifth Avengers film has been delayed, with its new release date now set for December 18, 2026.

The film, set to feature Robert Downey Jr. not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom, was originally slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

Doomsday isn’t the only Marvel project that will get a timeline shift.

Avengers: Secret Wars, billed as the epic conclusion to the MCU’s Phase Six and "The Multiverse Saga," has also been postponed.

Originally expected to arrive on May 7, 2027, it will now debut on December 17, 2027.

This double delay comes in the wake of Marvel’s massive five-and-a-half-hour livestream event in late March, where the studio unveiled a wave of casting announcements for Avengers: Doomsday.

The lineup included a mix of familiar MCU heroes, newcomers from the X-Men universe, and rising stars set to appear in Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) were notably absent from the roster.

However, sources suggest that Evans is still expected to appear in at least one of the upcoming two-part Avengers films.