Machine Gun Kelly shares first glimpse of newborn baby

Machine Gun Kelly shares glimpse of baby girl

Machine Gun Kelly is embracing girl dad life with all the love and a dash of style. The Emo Girl artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, just gave fans a sneak peek at his baby daughter, born eight weeks ago with ex-fiancée Megan Fox.

In a photo shared on May 22, MGK is seen taking a selfie in the reflection of a car window, with his newborn daughter nestled sweetly against his chest.

Rocking oversized jeans, a trucker hat, and a pearl choker, he kept her face hidden—just enough mystery to keep fans guessing.

“Stop what you’re doing,” he wrote in the caption. “These pictures are v important.”

The post comes just a day after Megan Fox shared her own little time capsule moment.

The 39-year-old actress posted a behind-the-scenes video from her appearance on the Prime Video series Overcompensating, and reflected on what life looked like during the shoot.

“38 years old. Six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise),” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding, “Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings.”

MGK had first announced the baby girl’s arrival back in March with an Instagram video showing her tiny hand wrapped around his finger. “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed,” he wrote at the time.

Naturally, the poetic phrase had fans spiraling with baby name theories. But just in case anyone was getting too creative, MGK quickly shut down the rumors.

“Wait guys… her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed,’” he clarified in an Instagram Stories post. “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”