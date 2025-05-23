Nicole Kidman shares concern for home country's film industry

Nicole Kidman shares unfiltered thoughts on Donald Trump's tariff plans

Nicole Kidman is voicing support for her home country’s film and television industry following Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

The Hollywood superstar has raised concerns for the Australian industry after the U.S. President announced his decision to impose a 100 percent tariff on Hollywood films made outside the country.

While other details are still under wraps, the A Family Affair actress urged the importance of establishing Australia's own content and standing firm despite changing American rules and regulations.

During an exclusive interview with Confidential on Thursday, May 22, the actress, who was previously honoured with AFI Life Achievement Award back in 2024, explained, “I was just glad that The Last Anniversary, which we made in Australia with Australians, has been a huge success.”

Nicole couldn’t hold back from sharing her unfiltered thoughts on the topic, while carefully avoiding mentioning the politician’s name in the interview.

She further went on to add, “I think a lot of [us are] just right now hoping that things stay [the same] because we're not sure with streamers what's happening... there's a lot of change happening.”

For the unversed, the 57-year-old Oscar winner appeared on the show alongside co-star Aussie Murray Bartlett, teasing details about second instalment of the thriller.