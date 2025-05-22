Holly Willoughby surprises fans with reunion post

Holly Willoughby made a surprise appearance with her former co-star Keith Lemon, sharing a sweet snap of the pair together.

The This Morning former host, 43, and the comedian, 52, previously worked together on the controversial ITV2 comedy panel show Celebrity Juice from 2008 to 2020.

The duo reportedly had not been on speaking terms for a few months in 2023, a period when Holly was also dealing with the fall out from Phillip Schofield's dramatic exit from This Morning.

However, on Wednesday, Holly shared a lovely moment with Keith (real name Leigh Francis) on her Instagram Stories, showing the two smiling together in a bar.

Alongside the photo, she wrote, 'Caught up with this one today...lve you@leighfrancis.'

Celebrity Juice was debuted in 2008 and was cancelled in 2022, a decision Keith attributed to changing attitudes around comedy.

Speaking to The Sun, the presenter confessed that 'nothing is acceptable anymore,' adding that comedy, like fashion, evolves over time.

'Now, nothing is acceptable anymore- we had 'the rules were the rules' in past times, and they are different now, so of course there are things back then that you would not do anymore.'

Leigh also shared his belief that comedy will 'always offend someone,' but he feels that it is all 'being taken too seriously these days.

'At the end of the day, you are always going to upset someone-but it's just comedy and, in these modern times, I feel that it's all being taken too seriously,' he added.

Looks like laughter is not off the table for this iconic duo-because some bonds, like theirs, are just too cheeky to fade.



