Meghan Markle makes emotional admission about Prince Archie

Meghan Markle has made jaw-dropping admission about her and Prince Harry's eldest Archie's impact, explaining how love changed their world.

In a heartwarming revelation, the Duchess of Sussex took the lid off the truth about her new life in Montecito, releasing a number of personal photographs as part of her celebration of seven years of marriage to Prince Harry, marked on Monday, May 19.

One of the images showed Archie hours after his birth at London's Portland Hospital, swaddled in a printed blanket as proud new father Harry gazed at his son and placed his arms around him.

Turning to her official Instagram, Meghan extensively shared the life-changing moments that became her reality after marrying Harry.

In another photograph, Meghan can be seen displaying her bare bump during her first pregnancy and a baby scan picture, revealing how motherhood has transformed her world.

Archie was born on 6 May 2019, but there was no immediate photocall at the hospital, unlike previous royal births. Harry gave a TV interview hours after his son's arrival, where he said: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth. But it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife.

"As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I'm just over the moon. Thank you very much guys."

Harry and Meghan publicly introduced their son to the world during a short interview two days after his birth at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle, when his name Archie Harrison was announced.

In his memoir Spare, released in 2023, Harry wrote: "A nurse swept the baby into a towel and placed him on Meg's chest and we both cried to see him, meet him. A healthy little boy, and he was here.

Harry and Meghan explained the life-altering joy and love that her son Archie has brought into their world, reminds everyone the beauty and power of unconditional love.