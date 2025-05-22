Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce addresses backlash over recent photos

Travis Kelce addresses negative comments on new pictures

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce recently landed in a bout of online trolling after he was spotted leaving a workout with pals, Ross Travis and Kumar Ferguson.

The 35-year-old NFL star took off his shirt after the workout, putting his back hair on full display which created a debate among fans.

“Karma is the breeze in his back hair on the weekend. Isn’t that the lyric,” wrote a fan on DeuxMoi’s post which revealed the pictures, quoting his pop superstar girlfriend.

“Like no shade but it looks like Taylor tried to wax his back and failed half way,” added another.

Whereas, other fans claimed that body hair is normal and should not be made fun of.

During his podcast New Heights, on Wednesday, May 21, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end addressed the comments and detailed that he wants to play more international football games because he's a "furry son of a b—ch," and cant handle U.S. heat.

"Me and heat just don't do well together," he joked.

Previously in a 2022 podcast episode, Jason Kelce shared that Travis famously got his nickname “Big Yeti” because of his body hair.

"You guys haven't seen the Yeti come out of here," Travis said, as he gave a glimpse into his chest hair by tugging his collar down, and added, "You don't want to see the Yeti come out."