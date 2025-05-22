Lizzo comes back strong after moment of vulnerability

Lizzo shares mental health update on social media

Lizzo is keeping it real—and refreshingly raw—as she opens up about her mental health struggles in a way only Lizzo can, with honesty, heart, and a touch of style.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Truth Hurts singer took to Instagram to remind her nearly 12 million followers that it’s okay to not have it all figured out.

In a post that was equal parts vulnerable and empowering, the Grammy winner shared a candid glimpse into her emotional world—complete with a relatable message and a killer T-shirt that read “God’s sexiest soldier.”

“My crashouts about the world are valid. And so are yours,” she wrote in the caption, setting the tone for what would become a heartfelt check-in from someone who always seems to light up the room—whether she's on stage or in a pair of comfy sweats.

In the photo, Lizzo is seen smiling while rocking the bold tee and a baseball cap from her Yitty shapewear line. But the post wasn’t about fashion. It was about feelings.

“Today I was bawling in bed… I cancelled my workout… I was driving around sobbing because some days I just can’t take it. This shit ain’t easy for anybody,” she shared with powerful honesty.

Then came the kind of words that feel like a warm hug on a hard day.

“I have grace for everyone who feels like they’re going insane… for everyone who feels like nothing is good enough… for everyone who feels like they failed… I FEEL YOU.”

And just when it seemed like she’d said it all, Lizzo wrapped things up with a reminder that cuts through the noise and hits you right in the heart, “But I’m still here, and so are you.”

Fans flooded the comments with love, grateful for the singer’s openness.

“If I ever bump into Lizzo, you’re getting the biggest hug,” one user wrote. Another added, “Your honesty helps so many who are feeling the same way. Thank you.”

One comment captured the bigger picture.

“People are even more mean when you’re a celeb. They think you don’t have feelings and can’t be touched. It’s wrong to wish so much bad onto a stranger you don’t even know b/c of popularity or social status.”

In true Lizzo fashion, her post didn’t just shine a light on mental health—it reminded everyone watching that even the brightest stars have cloudy days. And that it’s okay to sit in the storm for a bit… as long as you remember that you’re not alone.