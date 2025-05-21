Princess Charlotte finds her 'partner in crime' in cousin Mia Tindall

Princess Charlotte is known for being super responsible when it comes to looking after her young brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis-but there is one person who brings out her playful side.

The 10-year-old daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate has been seen sharing lively conversations with her cousin Mia Tindall, 11.

The two girls appeared to be deep in conversation and thoroughly enjoying each other's company at recent royal gatherings.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward, told Fabulous:

'Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall have become close friends when they are together.

She further added: 'Charlotte is known for being super responsible for both of her brothers, telling them what to do and when to do it at royal occasions. Mia, on the other hand, is much more adventurous.

Ingrid also believes that Charlotte and Mia's growing bond mirror the close relationship between their parents, Prince William, 42, an Zara Tindall, 44-Mia's mother.

'Prince William and Zara (nee Phillips) were also partners in crime when they were young,' Seward noted. 'They are still good friends today.'

For those unfamiliar, Zara and her husband, former rugby star Mike Tindall, raise Mia, Lena, and Lucas on the Gatcombe estate, near to Zara's mum, Princess Anne.