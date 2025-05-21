Princess Kate’s Madame Tussauds makeover sparks buzz

Princess Kate’s new wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds.

Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a dazzling new wax figure of the Princess of Wales and it’s fit for a queen in waiting.

Revealed on Wednesday, the regal likeness of Princess Kate is dressed to impress in a replica of the shimmering pink Jenny Packham gown she famously wore in 2023.

Adding to the royal wow factor, the figure is crowned with a replica of the iconic 'Lover's Knot' tiara, once a favourite of the late Princess Diana.

The statue is also adorned with the Royal Victorian Order blue sash, the Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II, and sparkling Greville Diamond Chandelier earring replicas.

Her wax double now stands proudly in the 'throne room' at the famed attraction, positioned alongside Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Camilla.

Steve Blackburn, senior general manager at the attraction, shared his excitement.

"We are delighted that a new figure of the much-loved Catherine, Princess of Wales, has officially landed in The Royal Palace Experience at our attraction in the heart of London, continuing our centuries-long work with the royal family.

Kate, majestically crafted by our talented studio team, has been sculpted to ensure her resemblance is fit for a future queen, alongside her dashing husband."

While the shimmering gown and royal regalia wowed in person, it was Kate’s profile that truly sparked buzz on social media.

Admirers flocked to platforms like Instagram and X to weigh in, with many applauding the statue's sculpted side view.

"The side profile is incredible! They did a great job I think!" one fan raved.

Another agreed: "Side view is spot on." But not all feedback was glowing.

A few critics weren’t convinced by the front-facing likeness, with one commenting: "Side view looks good, front not quite right in my opinion," while another bluntly added: "Looks nothing like her."