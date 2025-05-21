Meghan Markle's bold name correction gets surprising response

British-American arhitect Dara Huang has reacted to a viral moment from Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan.'

Huang 42, who shares a son, Christopher Woolf, with Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, commented on a clip shared by the DailyMail, which was also reported by Hello!Magazine.

Huang wrote, 'That was weird', in response to a moment between the Duchess of Sussex and actress Mindy Kaling.

The exchange occurred during an episode of Meghan's cooking series when Kaling joked about Meghan's childhood dining habits, saying: 'People would not believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box.'

Meghan, 43, quickly corrected her, saying, 'It's so funny, too, that you keep saying, 'Meghan Markle.' You know, I'm Sussex now.'

The Duchess went on to explain the importance of the name change: 'You have kids, and you go,'No, I share my name with my children.'

Kaling nodded in an agreement and responded: 'Now, I know, and I love it.'

For those unfamiliar, Dara Huang shares her son with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Edoardo and Princess Beatrice welcomed their daughter, Sienna in September 2021.