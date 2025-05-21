Kourtney Kardashian makes punched-in-the-face claims about one Diddy party

Kourtney Kardashian remembers being punched in face at Diddy party

Kourtney Kardashian once took an unexpected hit—literally—at a party thrown by none other than Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In a now-resurfaced 2016 episode of Kocktails with Khloé, Kourtney, joined by Kylie Jenner and Diddy himself, opened up about the time she was punched in the face while waiting in line for the bathroom at a birthday bash hosted by the music mogul.

“I got socked in the face cause I was waiting in line for the bathroom at TAO, which Diddy rented out the whole restaurant, and it was for his birthday,” Kourtney recalled, looking back on the incident with the kind of confusion only someone who got ambushed in a restroom queue could understand.

Apparently, things took a turn after a woman tried to cut the line, and Kourtney decided she wasn’t having it. That confrontation didn’t exactly end in her favour. “I just didn’t know what to do,” she said. “Nobody was with me. I was by myself.”

After managing to get into a bathroom stall, the Poosh founder admitted, “Then I ran out, and I was like, ‘Khloé, oh my God, what do I do?’ And then we tried to find the girl.”

Khloé, always ready to switch into big sister protector mode, chimed in with her own twist. “Khlo Money” was apparently ready to make an appearance, though it remains unclear whether they ever caught up with the mystery bathroom brawler.

Meanwhile, Diddy, now 55, confirmed he vaguely remembered the drama.

“I remember somebody getting socked while [in the] bathroom [line],” he admitted during the episode, clearly surprised to learn it had been one of the Kardashians.

The old clip has been making the rounds again as Diddy faces serious legal trouble, currently standing trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has pleaded not guilty.