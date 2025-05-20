Victoria Beckham trolls herself over strict diet preferences

Victoria Beckham has recently trolled herself over her strict diet preferences.

On May 19, the fashion designer posted a photo of her husband David’s impressive baking skills, who made a hand-cut heart biscuit for Victoria.

In the caption, she wrote, When @davidbeckham home bakes me shortbread…”

“Apparently they taste great!” jokingly added the 51-year-old.

The former football star previously opened up about his wife’s strict diet that she had been eating every single day for 25 years.

“Since I met her, she only eats grilled fish [and] steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate from that,” explained David.

While addressing her husband’s comment, Victoria told Vogue Australia that he made her “sound boring”.

“What he meant is that he's never met anyone who is more disciplined with the way that they eat,” said the former Spice Girls member.

Victoria stated, “I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing. I do drink alcohol, unless I have a reason not to.”

“I'll detox from anything for three to six months where I won't drink,” she continued.

However, Victoria added, “I'm quite extreme in anything I do, whether it's eating or working out or drinking or not drinking.”

Meanwhile, the fashion designer previously shared the real reason for her extreme diet.

Victoria disclosed that she first give up meat when she was eight and now tried to abide by a strict set of rules for the sake of her skin, after struggling with acne at the height of her Spice Girls fame.