Glen Powell reveals Tom Cruise's exciting reaction to 'The Running Man' trailer

Glen Powell talks about Tom Cruise ahead of 'The Running Man' release

Glen Powell recently revealed that the Hollywood icon Tom Cruise was “stoked” after viewing the trailer for the upcoming film The Running Man.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who played Lt. Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin in the 2022 action film alongside Cruise, shared his co-star’s reaction to his much-awaited project.

In an exclusive conversation with SFX magazine, Powell, 36 said, “Watching that teaser with Tom Cruise is a memory I will never forget. He was so stoked after watching it. What’s been amazing about my relationship with Tom is the fact he’s a guy that doesn’t hide this excitement. He loves the theatrical experience and working hard and putting your body on the line to entertain audiences.”

The Running Man, starring Powell, Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, Michael Cera, and Katy O’Brian, is a remake of the 1987 film that featured Arnold Schwarzenegger as Ben Richards.

During an exclusive interaction with People, the Twisters star called The Terminator icon’s support “a blessing” for the upcoming film.

Speaking to the outlet, he said, “Arnold gave us his blessing. Patrick Schwarzenegger is a great friend of mine and I asked Patrick if I could talk to Arnold and I hadn’t seen Arnold since we shot Expendables in Bulgaria. Arnold gave us his fun blessing and we get to give Arnold a very specific fun gift from the movie in a couple of weeks here. So I’m very excited to see him.”

For the unversed, the highly anticipated film, directed by Edgar Wright, is slated for release on November 7.