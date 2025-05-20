Jessica Biel gives rare insight into married life with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel dished on the secret behind her successful married life with Justin Timberlake.

The 7th Heaven actress shared what it is like having a spouse who shares an equally busy career. The Sinner star told InStyle magazine that it is a profound experience.

"I think having a partner who understands this industry and adjacent industries like music industry has been really deeply important and profound for my life and for our partnership because he just understands when I'm working crazy long hours," she told the outlet.

On the other hand, Biel revealed that she provides the Mirrors crooner same understanding whenever he "works all night long".

The 43-year-old artist stated that they both know "that's just what it takes to make this kind of art" supporting each other through it feels "kind of normal."

Biel noted that they also make sure that at least one of the parent is always available for their two sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4.

Moreover, the actress also credited her female friendships sharing that she is "really lucky" to have "amazing groups of women" in her life on whom she can rely on.

“I would also consider my husband one of my chosen sisters,” Biel said, joking, "The next part is earnest: 'He’s also my best friend.”

Biel and Timberlake began their relationship in 2007, with a brief split in 2011 they tied knot in October 2012.