Princess Eugenie reveals personal struggle after 'giving up' key role

Princess Eugenie made an emotional admission about her personal struggle after 'stepping back' from her key role.

The Princess of York recently opened up about her childhood scar and how her mother, Sarah Ferguson helped her to overcome the shame attached to it.

In conversation with The Telegraph, Eugenie recalled her surgery for scoliosis when she was 12, leaving a negative impact on her.

During her recent hospital visit for charitable work, the mother-of-two shared she was "very embarrassed about the whole thing."

Eugenie added, "I remember being woken up really early before my surgery – I pulled my blanket over my head. I said: 'I don’t want to see anyone and I don’t want them to see me.'"

While lauding her mom, Fergie's efforts, the 35-year-old said, "She was amazing," throughout the challenging phase of her childhood.

"She’d ask me if she could show it to people, then she’d turn me around and say, 'My daughter is superhuman, you’ve got to check out her scar,'" King Charles' niece shared.

"All of sudden it was a badge of honour – a cool thing I had. It trained my brain that it’s ok, scars are cool. It became a positive memory, a part of me, that I could do something with in the future. I could help heal other people," Eugenie stated.

It is important to note that the Princess of York revealed her past health trauma after she reportedly gave up on playing the role of peacemaker between his cousin Prince Harry and royal family.

Scottish Daily Express earlier reported that the Duke of Sussex's well-wisher from the royal fold has "now given up after [her] proffered olive branches were routinely sharpened into arrows and fired back."