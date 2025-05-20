How Michael J. Fox became Harrison Ford’s source of inspiration

Harrison Ford recently shared some kind and heartfelt words about his Shrinking co-star, Michael J. Fox, saying Fox is “a great source of inspiration” and praised his strength and courage.

Michael is back on screen for the first time since 2020, and Harrison is seriously impressed. The Back to the Future star joins season three of Shrinking and despite living with Parkinson’s since 1991, he’s still full of energy and heart.

The legendary actor said that Michael’s strength is nothing short of inspiring.

Harrison shared with People: "His willingness to be part of our show is a great source of inspiration and gives us a real purpose.

"It's not just us coming together, two actors. There's a story to tell, and our commitment to the story is what joins us together. I appreciate his willingness to be part of the show."

Harrison plays Dr. Paul Rhoades, a therapist dealing with his own Parkinson’s diagnosis. However, He shared that Michael has helped shape how he approaches the role.

Harrison explained: "I'm sure that there are subtle things that will show up later.

"When we were together, it was an accomplishment of all of us trying to meet all the ambitions, both obvious and attendant, to the ideas we're trying to deal with.

"I've done what I could to acquaint myself with the aspects of the disease that I'm portraying, and I'm at a much different stage of the disease."

The 'Star Wars' actor added: "My character's in a much different stage of the disease than Michael's.

"But Michael, as Bill (Lawrence, series co-creator) points out, is totally there on the intellectual level. And emotionally, his humour and his courage are evident."

Harrison recently shared that he takes his role in Shrinking “deadly f****** seriously” and feels deep responsibility to play the reality of living with Parkinson’s in an honest and respectful way.