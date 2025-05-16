Bad Bunny doesn’t hold back from giving Scarlett Johansson a reality check

Bad Bunny couldn’t hold himself back from giving Scarlett Johansson a dose of reality.

On Thursday, May 15, Saturday Night Live released the promo for its upcoming season 50 finale, featuring the Black Widow star, returning as host for the seventh time, joined by Bad Bunny as musical guest.

Kicking off the promo, SNL veteran Kenan Thompson lamented the season’s end.

:Can’t believe this season’s over," he says, setting the stage for Johansson, 40, to jump in with enthusiasm.

"I have a feeling this is going to be the best show of the year," she proclaims. "Like bigger than the 50th Anniversary Special," she adds confidently prompting Thompson to say, "Oh, okay, big goals."

The Avengers actress doubles down, "Longer than the 50th Anniversary Special." Thompson isn’t sold this time, noting, "That was like nine hours, so…"

She continues, "More celebrities in the audience than the 50th special," that’s when the Puerto Rican rapper, who had been reacting with visible disbelief throughout her grand claims, couldn’t hold back and finally broke his silence.

"No, no, no, no, now you’re just being unrealistic," he interuppted Johansson with Thompson agreeing, "Yeah, what Bad Bunny said."

The May 17 episode will mark the grand finale of SNL’s 50th season, with Johansson seeminlgy returning to Studio 8H to settle the score with her husband Colin Jost and his "Weekend Update: co-anchor Che, both delivered several jokes at her expense.