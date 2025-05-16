Chrissy Teigen to appear in Meghan Markle's Netflix show

The second series of Meghan Markle's Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan' was reportedly filmed back-to-back with the first, and headlines are already buzzing about which special guests might appear.

In the first season, the biggest name was actress Mind Kaling.

However, speculation is now swirling that model, TV personality, and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen will be the major guest in the upcoming installment.

According to DailyMail, 'Chrissy is the big name in series two, and they have been friends for a long time.'

On the less positive note : 'There is no sign of Harry at all in this one, and nothing of the children either.

It is worth noting that Prince Harry made brief appearances in the finale of the first season, attending a 'celebration brunch' to support Meghan's new venture.

'Well done, you did a really great job, and I love it,' he says, before raising a glass of champagne:' To you!'

Interestingly Meghan and Chrissy share a unique connection both appeared as 'Briefcase Girls' on game show 'Deal Or no Deal' in the US- Chrissy in the debut season in 2005 and Meghan in 2006 and 2007.

Chrissy herself admitted to being a fan of Meghan.

In a 2018 interview, she said, 'I was on Deal Or No Deal with her, and she was lovely.'