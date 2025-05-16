Salma Hayek reveals close bond with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’s kids

Salma Hayek reveals her close bond with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’s kids

Salma Hayek has recently opened up about her close bond with the children of her longtime friends, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

In a new interview with E! News, the Eternals actress said, “I’m close to the kids.”

Salma shared that she had been friends with the couple for “a very long time”.

The Without Blood actress gave rare insight into her time with Ryan and Blake’s four children who are all under 10 years.

“I got a chance to go play with them. They got to see the tía Salma,” explained the 58-year-old.

Salma also gushed over children’s foreign language skills, noting that they “speak some Spanish”.

“Especially a little one,” she added. “They understand Spanish, and they’re lovely.”

For the unversed, Salma and Blake first met on the set of the 2012 crime drama Savages while Ryan worked with the Frida star in 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Earlier in 2017, Salma reflected on her bond with the couple and their kids via social media.

“When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work,” she captioned a photo of herself as she stirred a giant pot and held Blake and Ryan’s kid in her other arm.

In the same year, Salma presented the Gossip Girl alum with an award at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon.

While praising about Blake, the Bliss actress stated, “I still have never met anybody that, at such an early stage in their life, had such a sense of self, so much courage.”

“I saw her take on one of the biggest bullies in this industry that everybody feared,” she added.