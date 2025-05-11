'Stranger Things' star Dacre Montgomery teases with next career move

Dacre Montgomery reveals next big chapter in career

Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery announced an unexpected move in his career.

Montgomery, who played Billy Hargrove brother of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), after being possed by the Mind Flayer.

Reported by Deadline, Hargrove is set to make his directorial debut with The Engagement Party making a major career step for the Netflix stop.

"I could not be more honoured to be directing The Engagement Party, a film with an extremely important and timely message," he said. "I'm equally thrilled to have such a wonderful team of collaborators to help bring this story to life."

The synopsis of the film read, "On a beautiful, secluded island, amidst the golden rays and ocean breeze of a stunning beach house, two couples reunite to celebrate a momentous occasion. Until a conflicting memory arises which threatens to tear their relationships apart."

It continued, "With each wave crashing against the shore, the line between memory and manipulation blurs, forcing them to confront a question they’ve tried to forget: What really happened that night?"

Written by Joey Anast, the film will also see Montgomery star alongside Lily Sullivan, Abby Lee and Arlo Green.

No release date of the film has been release yet.