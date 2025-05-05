David Beckham's 50th birthday party sparks family drama as details emerge

Brooklyn Beckham's continued absence sparks rumours of 'family rift' among fans

Brooklyn Beckham’s absence from David’s 50th birthday bash has taken the internet by storm, with insiders hinting at the real reason behind the snub.

Brooklyn, who shares a close bond with his father David Beckham and mother Victoria, has sparked speculation among fans due to his continued absence from family events.

The co-owner of Inter-Miami celebrated his 50th birthday over the weekend with his loved ones at a fancy venue called Core in Notting Hill.

Hollywood A-listers joined the Beckham clan to mark the big day, including Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria.

A source close to the development told The Sun, “David is heartbroken but putting a brave face on it. Tonight is all about celebration and love, and he is swimming in it.”

The source further added, “David and Victoria desperately hoped he would change his mind. Brooklyn is a really sweet boy and everyone loves him dearly and the family hopes the feud will come to an end soon.”

Despite the ongoing rift, David still called his children his “biggest accomplishment” in life.

Viral images from the party sparked more speculation among fans, who noticed the absence of Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz. The couple also failed to publicly wish David on social media, further fueling rumours of a family rift.

Some fans believe the constant absence may be due to Brooklyn’s reported tensions surrounding his brother Romeo’s new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

However, according to a source, “This is nothing to do with Kim and is all about Nicola. All David and Victoria want is their son back – and they will be there to welcome him any time.”

For the unversed, Romeo, 22, made his father’s day even more special by delivering a heartfelt speech during the event, knowing his brother Brooklyn wouldn’t be there to fulfill the role.