Bianca Censori sparks allegations of copying Kanye West’s ex Kim Kardashian

Bianca Censori sparks speculations of copying Kanye West’s ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori fueled the allegations of copying Kim Kardashian once again, in her latest pictures.

The 30-year-old Australian model took to Instagram on Saturday, May 3rd, and debuted her new look with long hair and wispy bangs.

Censori shared the now-deleted picture of herself flaunting her new hairstyle, wearing a sheering mini dress and black heels, without a caption on the app.

The new look is drastically different from her usual short hairstyles but more worrying to fans was the fact her husband might have been using her Instagram, since she had deactivated the account.

Censori’s style was strikingly similar to Kim Kardashian’s hair at the opening of her Skims New York City store in December 2024.

The architect has been accused of copying Kardashian multiple times for her fashion choices. Many believe that the resemblance comes because of Ye, who is known for styling the women he is in relationships with.

This comes after Censori and the disgraced rapper got back together after she left him in the wake of his recent provoking social media rants.