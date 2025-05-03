Taylor Swift changes course of THIS star's life

Taylor Swift behind altering THIS person's career for life

Taylor Swift has been 'Good Samaritan' for a lot of people in her musical career.

Ellen Pompeo had also revealed a few weeks back that the Eras Tour hitmaker had signed her a big cheque for charity just 20 minutes after their first meeting.

Most recently, an American singer and songwriter revealed how Swift helped her on the way to become a star she is today: Kelsea Ballerini.

The five-time Grammy Award nominee in an interview with US Weekly at the Variety Power of Women in Nashville spilled the beans on the support of women in country music she got in the beginning of her career.

The 31-year-old praised the women who have stood by her 'from the very beginning'.

Ballerini hailed the women who not only advised her in passing, but also took the time out to actually reach out to her with a helping hand and share stage with her.

The Legends singer also gushed over those female artists who have benefitted her with 'real life conversations' away from the eyes of the camera.

The country singer mentioned Shake It Off hitmaker in this regard.

The Peter Pan crooner admitted that when the 14-time Grammy winner had tweeted about Love Me Like You Mean It, it drastically changed the course of her music career.

The two singers had even sung 2015's single together during Swift's 1989 World Tour.

Apart from the Cruel Summer singer, she also named Shania Twain whom she called her 'mentor and friend'.