Cause of 'Floribama Shore' star Kirk Medas’ death revealed

Kirk Medas, widely known for his appearance in Floribama Shore, has passed away at the young age of 33.

An MTV spokesperson confirmed his death and paid a heartfelt tribute to the TV personality who appeared in the channel’s reality show during its four-season run.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of the Floribama Shore family," they told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time."

Cause of Kirk Medas’ death?

After being hospitalised with a severe illness, Medas lost his health battle on Friday, May 2, due to complications from liver failure, his father told TMZ.

Medas joined the Floribama Shore cast in 2017. Since the first season, he starred in the series before it was cancelled.

He was one of the show’s main cast members alongside Aimee Hall, Candace Rice, Codi Butts, Gus Smyrnios, Jeremiah Buoni, Kortni Gilson and Nilsa Prowant.

Notably, a day before his shocking passing, his Floribama Shore co-star Hall took to her Instagram, sharing, "friend Kirk has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis."

She also shared a GoFundMe to aid with Medas’ "overwhelming expenses," which fellow co-star Prowant posted on her Instagram profile on Thursday, May 1.