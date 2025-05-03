Palace directly addresses Prince Harry’s security case in surprise move

Palace directly addresses Prince Harry’s security case for first time

King Charles’ office took a major step – a move that the Palace has avoided for a long time – following the ‘devastating’ loss Prince Harry suffered in his security appeal.

The Buckingham Palace released a statement after the Duke of Sussex appeared for a bombshell interview following the verdict on his case.

“All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion,” the spokesperson from the Palace said.

The Palace doesn’t normally respond to what they see as “personal matters within the family”, however this time the spokesperson issued the statement to the press about case.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal ruled against the Duke, with Sir Geoffrey Vos, Master of the Rolls, dismissing his appeal.

“These were powerful and moving arguments and that it was plain the Duke of Sussex felt badly treated by the system,” he stated in his ruling. “Having studied the detail, I could not say that the Duke's sense of grievance translated into a legal argument to challenge RAVEC's decision.”

In an interview conducted with BBC in California, following the verdict, a notably emotional Harry suggested that his father, The King, still holds the power to resolve the matter.

He clarified that he never pleaded with him to intervene in the matter instead, he asked him to “step out of the way and let the experts do their jobs”.