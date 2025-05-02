Sarah Ferguson joins King Charles at Buckingham Palace after 'kind invitation'

Earlier this year, Sarah Ferguson was also diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

In a heartfelt and unexpected appearance, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Duchess of Gloucester at Buckingham Palace for a special reception honouring cancer support organisations.

This marks one of the Duchess's rare official royal engagements since her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996, making the moment all the more significant.

Ferguson, 65, has faced her own battle with cancer, having undergone a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis in June 2023.

Earlier this year, she was also diagnosed with malignant melanoma. Her presence at the reception-personally invited by the King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment-was a powerful gesture of solidarity.

The event, known as the Community-Based Cancer Support Reception, brought together survivors and supporters to celebrate resilience, strength, and unity in the fight against the disease.

With over three decades of dedicated work supporting cancer charities like the Teenage Cancer Trust and the American Cancer Society, the Duchess's return to the Royal stage for this cause added emotional depth to the occasion.