Ed Sheeran reveals rare photos from candid celebrity hangouts

Ed Sheeran has unleashed a massive scoop into the off-the-grid lifestyle of celebrities, featuring A-listers like Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, and many more.

Ahead of the release of his latest single, Old Phone, the All of the Stars singer shared a trove of treasured memories with his famous friends, posting unseen throwback photos from his old device on a newly created Instagram account—sending fans into a frenzy.

Opening a new window into celebrities’ past hangouts and party lives, the Life Goes On singer shared a photo of himself looking "dribbly drunk" while posing with Taylor Swift, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Calvin Harris.

Among the various random snapshots were throwback photos of Ed Sheeran with Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Zayn Malik’s now ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Usher, and Ellie Goulding from the time before he switched off that valuable mobile in December 2015.

In the caption of a photo with Usher, he wrote, "usher took us to an amazing pizza place in atlanta, we played this game."

In his latest Instagram post, Ed Sheeran revealed that revisiting his old phone during the copyright lawsuit over his hit single Thinking Out Loud inspired him to write the new song.

He released the emotional track, Old Phone, on Thursday, May 1.