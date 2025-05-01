‘You’ star Madeline Brewer gets candid on ‘trumatising’ season 5 ending

Madeline Brewer dishes on her experience working in ‘You’ finale

Madeline Brewer joined You in the season where Penn Badgley’s serial killer character Joe Goldberg’s story reached its explosive conclusion.

As the finale of the hit series, season 5 was really “intense” and “traumatising” for the actress.

Opening up about her experience, the 29-year-old told People Magazine, "It was a huge moment and it was really exciting to help land the plane of these five seasons of a show."

Brewer continued, "It was intense, but it was really choreographed. It was every moment, down to where little scrapes and things were on us were super choreographed. But really traumatising in a lot of ways. I talked about this on Penn [Badgley]'s Podcrushed Podcast. Yeah, it was really intense. It was great though."

The Handmaid’s Tale star joined the show as Louise Flannery, who had past ties Guinivere Beck, played by Elizabeth Lail at New York University. Beck was Goldberg’s first victims and her death sparks Flannery’s curiosity to bring the murderer to justice.

Putting on the persona of Bronte, Flannery plays her part in the eventual downfall of Badgley’s character.