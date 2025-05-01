 
Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo get ready to headline Lollapalooza

Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and many others will be performing at the music festival

By Hollywood Desk
May 01, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Gracie Abrams, and other popstars have elated fans for Lollapalooza this year.

The Chicago music festival will begin from July 31st and go on till August 3rd and has a lineup of incredible musical stars.

The four-day long program includes the greatest singers from many genres including indie and pop, all together.

The music stars performing on the first day, Thursday, July 31st include:

  • Tyler, The Creator
  • Luke Combs
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Dom Dolla
  • Cage the Elephant
  • Sierra Ferrell
  • Role Model
  • Royel Otis
  • Alex Warren

For the second day, Friday, August 1st:

  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Korn
  • Djo
  • Bleachers
  • Wallows
  • T-Pain
  • Knock2
  • Foster the People
  • Del Water Gap

For Saturday, August 2nd:

  • Rüfüs Du Sol
  • Twice
  • Doechii
  • Clairo
  • Young Miko
  • Mk.gee
  • Two Friends
  • Marina

And lastly, Sunday, August 3rd:

  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • A$AP Rocky
  • Martin Garrix
  • The Marías
  • Dominic Fike
  • Still Woozy
  • Finneas
  • Remi Wolf

This comes after Carpenter and Rodrigo have reportedly been on less than friendly terms since the drivers license songstress allegedly referenced Carpenter in her music. 

The two have been previously linked to Joshua Bassett, who seemed to be a point of contention between the two.