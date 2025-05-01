Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo get ready to headline Lollapalooza

Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Gracie Abrams, and other popstars have elated fans for Lollapalooza this year.
The Chicago music festival will begin from July 31st and go on till August 3rd and has a lineup of incredible musical stars.
The four-day long program includes the greatest singers from many genres including indie and pop, all together.
The music stars performing on the first day, Thursday, July 31st include:
For the second day, Friday, August 1st:
For Saturday, August 2nd:
And lastly, Sunday, August 3rd:
This comes after Carpenter and Rodrigo have reportedly been on less than friendly terms since the drivers license songstress allegedly referenced Carpenter in her music.
The two have been previously linked to Joshua Bassett, who seemed to be a point of contention between the two.
Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow shares her two cents on the trial
Ed Sheeran drops a throwback selfie of himself with younger Taylor Swift
Blake Lively reacts to Anna Kendrick’s cover of Benson Boone's ‘Beautiful Things’ rendition
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco set to release star-studded version of collaborative version
Lindsay Hubbard shares positive manifestation after Tom Schwartz gave advice to Bravo cast
Robert De Niro supports and opens up about daughter Airyn’s big revelation