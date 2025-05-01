Sabrina Carpenter follows Lady Gaga's footsteps in next big move

Grammy-winning singer Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up for her next career leap, and her ambitious new direction is said to be a Lady Gaga-inspired step.

After racking up multiple wins for her chart-topping hit Please Please Please and Expresso from the breakout album Short n’ Sweet, the former Disney star is now making a major career move with an exciting new project: Carpenter is the new face of La Vacanza, a brand new campaign by Versace.

The reason why it is being said that she is following in Lady Gaga’s footsteps is because the Die With a Smile hitmaker has previously fronted a campaign for the same high-end Italian luxury fashion brand.

Several sizzling photos and videos have been making rounds on social media from her latest photoshoot for the brand, featuring the blonde beauty showing off her curves via a variety of looks.

In addition to Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, and the newly minted two-time Grammy winner, both Madonna, famously dubbed the “Queen of Pop,” and Dua Lipa have also lent their faces to the brand’s iconic campaigns over time.