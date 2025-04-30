Blake Lively vs Jennifer Garner: Have fans missed something?

Blake Lively's trouble does not seem to end soon as she is being hit by scandals one after another amid her legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

The 37-year-old was recently bearing the brunt of including her mother's trauma of sexual abuse at the hands of a coworker during her speech at TIME100 event.

There seems to be inclusion of another person who has a problem with the Gossip Girl alum.

As per a resurfaced video, Jennifer Garner appears to have made a thinly veiled dig at Lively even before the onset of the Lively vs Baldoni saga.

The clip which is currently making rounds on the internet shows the 53-year-old behind-the-scenes on the set of the film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ben Affleck's ex had reprised her role as Elektra in the movie, while Ryan Reynold's wife had given her voice to Ladypool.

The 13 Going on 30 alum could be seen taking a 'playful jab' at fellow cast member in the clip from August.

Garner who was giving fans a tour of the movie set, jokingly addressed the statue of a 'witch' as the controversy-embroiled American actress.

The stone effigy was of Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen's character from 2022's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, Scarlet Witch.

Though the Golden Globe Award winner appeared to have a casual chat with Lively – the statue – netizens speculated that she subtly called her a 'witch'.

However, it is unclear what the Hollywood actress really meant as there has been no other evidence of 'bad blood' between Garner and Age of Adaline star.