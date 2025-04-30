‘Thunderbolts’ Florence Pugh earns praise on impactful role

‘Thunderbolts’ Florence Pugh earns praises on impactful role

Thunderbolts* left a positive impact on critics during early screenings, with many debating whether the film can revive Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has recently faced criticism for lacking same excitement as earlier films.

Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, received massive acknowledgment for her performance in the film, directed by Jake Schreier and scripted by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo.

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney said, "Yelena is the center of the group and Pugh the movie’s MVP in a performance that expands on the character traits that made her so captivating in Black Widow."

Radheyan Simonpillai of The Gaurdian credited the film’s success, to "Pugh, who can wrestle sincerity out of a screenplay (and a franchise) that has so little, capturing a whole emotional arc in just her moments of silence."

He added, "She’s a superhero performer, easily navigating the tricky balance between cheeky Marvel-brand humour and genuine pathos."

The movie also received praises from The Wrap critic William Bibbiani, who wrote, "Thunderbolts* is the first Marvel movie in years that doesn’t feel like it was either mangled in post or, just as bad, a shameless act of self-congratulation."

Alison Willmore of Vulture called Thunderbolts* a "miraculously pretty good movie" and said it proves that "a collection of C-listers can carry the day" when supported by a strong cast script.

Thunderbolts*, starring Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour is scheduled for premiere on May 2.