Jeremy Renner reveals what he saw after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner shares key detail about his recovery process in memoir

Jeremy Renner recalled what he saw when he was fighting for his life in the hospital after near-fatal snowplow accident in January 2023.

The Mission Impossible star had previously narrated the horrific experience that had brought him closest to death.

The 54-year-old has now jotted down all about the life-altering event in his latest memoir, My Next Breath, released on Tuesday, April 29.

Renner wrote about the time when the unfortunate accident led him to hallucinate none other than Jamie Foxx.

As per Us Weekly, Tom Cruise's former costar talked about how he was 'so high' on pain medication during his stay at the hospital that he could see the Django Unchained star.

The Avengers alum pointed out that he was 'chatting' with the bedroom curtains which replied (in the form of Foxx); and this happened after he had taken a 'combination of opioids for pain and benzos for sleep'.

The American actor even mentioned that the two Hollywood legends talked randomly about various things and even went to snowmobiling together.

The Academy Award-nominated star later became aware that at the time it was just his mind playing games and nothing else.

However, Renner regrets not being 'there for' the American actor and comedian when he had his share of own medical issue later that same year.

For the unversed, the 57-year-old had faced medical emergency when he had a brain bleed that led to a stroke in April 2023.